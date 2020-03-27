Coronavirus : CM Mamata Banerjee draws social distancing circles on roads ; Watch Video

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen drawing circles on a Kolkata street on Thursday. The video went viral and won praises for the CM, who didn’t care for the security protocols and went ahead to demonstrate vegetable sellers what social distancing is.

The circles earlier marked were not in proper distance. The CM crossed them and made them understand that the circles to demarcate where an individual will stand needs to be far from each other. Mamata visited Posta Market, Janbazar and Taltala Bazar in central Kolkata, besides the Gariahat Market in the southern part of the city around 5 pm.

The chief minister said the Posta Market, the largest wholesale market in the state, would be open till 5 pm every day to enable buyers to get their essentials. She asked officials to make arrangements for migrant labourers in Posta at guest houses in the nearby Burrabazar area.