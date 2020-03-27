Coronavirus Lockdown: Airtel, Reliance Jio, and BSNL launches new prepaid plans: Know price and plan details

A nationwide lockdown for 21 days was declared by the Prime Minister on Tuesday. The lockdown will end on April 14. The lockdown was announced as a precautionary measure for containing the spread of coronavirus.

So millions people were forced to stay at home and many are working from home. So in order to cater their needs, the leading telecom and internet service providers in the country has launched new prepaid plans.

1. Relaince Jio:

Reliance Jio launched a special work from home plan for its prepaid subscribers in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown. Priced at Rs 251, the plan is valid for a period of 51 days and gives 2GB data per day. In total users get 102GB data. Under this plan customers will not get any SMSs or call benefits. It also excludes complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps.

2. BSNL:

The public sector teleocm company, BSNL has launched a special work from home for its fixed line customers. The ‘Work@Home’ plan is available to all landline customers who don’t have broadband connection yet. Under this plan, BSNL is offering 5GB data per day at the speed of 10Mbps to all its landline users. BSNL has also introduced a scheme under which it is giving 1GB space per e-mail ID along with unlimited download and upload speed.

3. Airtel:

The company has not yet launched any special prepaid plans. But it is giving free access to thousands of e-books on the popular Juggernaut Books. It has also launched a Covid-19 symptom checker tool.