Coronavirus Lockdown: Doordarshan to re-telecast classic series ‘Ramayana’: Date announced

Earlier, the national broadcaster Doordarshan has announced that it will re-telecast the iconic classic TV series based on Indian mythology – Ramayana and Mahabharata. On Wednesday, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar had tweeted, “Yes we are working on the same with the Rights Holders. Will update shortly. Stay tuned.”

Yes we are working on the same with the Rights Holders. Will update shortly. Stay tuned. https://t.co/2Jhjw2qD3s — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) March 25, 2020

And on Friday,Prakash Javdekar, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (IB) had informed that Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show based on Hindu Epic Ramayan will be retelecasted on DD National twice a day from March 28. One episode of the show will air in the morning between 9 am to 10 am while the other will be broadcast at night between 9 pm to 10 pm.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm: Minister Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/cfDm8N6ggC — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

BR Chopra’s Mahabharat featured Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.