Coronavirus lockdown : Porn sites ban lifted to promote home isolation,says reports

The ban on porn sites in India was partially lifted as the 21-day coronavirus lockdown came into effect on Wednesday,report said.

Several adult websites, which were not accessible earlier, were opening with a few of them even offering free premium access to promote home isolation in the times of the COVID-19 outbreak, reports stated.

Although there was no official confirmation, several porn websites were opening.

In 2018, India had banned hundreds of porn websites which coincided with the downloads of VPNs. While many companies had launched mirror URLs, they were blocked on major providers like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Earlier on Tuesday last, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown will remain enforced till April 14 midnight.