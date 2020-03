Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that all his party MLAs and MPs will contribute their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“All Shivsena MPs and MLAs are giving their one month salary to the CM’s relief fund. It’s a small contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. We will surely win this war against Corona led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Raut said in a tweet.