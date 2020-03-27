Covid-19: Country announces extension of nationwide lockdown

The nationwide lockdown announced as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus was extended by France. The lockdown is extended for tow weeks more by the European country.

The extension of lockdown was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. So now the lockdown will end on April 15 only.

Earlier the lockdown was announced by President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Emmanuel Macron has ordered people in France to stay at home from March 17 for two weeks for all but essential tasks.

“In agreement with the president, today I’m announcing the renewal of the confinement period for two more weeks,” Philippe said at the Elysee presidential palace. “Obviously this period will be extended again if conditions require it,” he added.Philippe also warned that violators will be severely punished.

French authorities said on Thursday that 365 people had been killed by Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours, France’s highest daily toll, taking the national total of those who have died in hospital to 1,696.