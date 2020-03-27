COVID 19: Goa asks for more testing kits

The Goa government today has urged the Centre to provide additional COVID-19 testing kits for the new testing facility in the state.

Goa has recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 so far and the patients are undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here.

Taking to Twitter, state Health minister Vishwajit Rane said he spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan via video conferencing and urged him to provide additional reagent testing kits for the testing facility at GMCH.

“We also informed him of our preparedness to curb the spread of #COVID19,” he tweeted.

Goa has sent a team of doctors to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to undergo training for testing coronavirus samples.

Rane said some private hotels and two hospitals, one in each district, have been requisitioned by the state government, along with its staff, as part of measures to fight the virus outbreak.

“The staff of these establishments would be given protective gear and oriented on how to handle coronavirus suspects,” he said.

Rane said the three COVID-19 patients had met people before being isolated after they tested positive for the virus.

He said the state government was also mulling if those advised home quarantine can be lodged at special facilities so that they don’t flout isolation norms.