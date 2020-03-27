Covid-19: Iconic stadium will be converted into hospital

An iconic stadium situated in the capital city of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro will be converted into a hospital for coronavirus infected patients. The iconic Maracana stadium will be used as a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients. This was informed by Wilson Witzel, Rio de Janeiro’s state governor.

As the number of infected persons is increasing, the country is facing shortage of hospital beds. This has lead to this decision. As per the plan of health officials, the Maracana football stadium and the adjacent Maracanazinho indoor arena will be converted into makeshift hospital by mid-April.

Three more temporary hospitals were also built: in the Rio neighborhood of Barra da Tijuca, and the nearby municipalities of Nova Iguacu and Sao Goncalo. Sao Paulo’s Pacaembu stadium and the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia have also been converted into provisional hospitals in recent days.

Brazil’ has reported 2,915 confirmed coronavirus cases, 77 of which have been fatal.

The Maracana stadium was opened for the 1950 World Cup and staged the final of the 2014 World Cup, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 Olympic Games.