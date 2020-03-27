COVID 19: Mumbai doctor dies; family members test positive

A doctor in Mumbai, who tested positive for COVID-19, breathed his last, yesterday night at city’s Hinduja Hospital. His grandson who had returned from England on March 12, was under self-quarantine, the family told civic officials.

The 82-year-old doctor developed cough four days ago. Upon testing, the result was positive and the doctor was admitted to Hinduja.He passed away Friday night at 12.30 am. The family of six has been tested positive for the virus.

The death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic rose to 18. The total number of cases in the country has soared to 724 including 66 discharged cases, according to the Health Ministry. While globally, the casualties Friday spiked to 24,057 and the number of cases crossed 5 lakhs.