COVID 19: Now, British PM tests positive

The UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg reports.

He has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street, and will remain in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis.

“I have developed mild symptoms of coronavirus, that’s to say, a mild temperature and a persistent cough, and on the advice of a chief medical officer, I have taken a test that has come out to be positive, so I am working from home, I am self isolation and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said in the video he tweeted.

Johnson’s office told the Associated Press (AP) he was tested after showing mild symptoms.

AP quoted Downing Street saying Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.

The news comes just two days after Britain’s Prince Charles tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 25 March.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is also self-isolating in Scotland with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative for the deadly virus which has claimed 422 lives in the UK.