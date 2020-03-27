Covid-19: RTA announces free parking in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has announced a temporary lifting of parking fees in Dubai. The parking fees has been lifted due to the three day-long national sterilisation drive in the UAE. The parking fees was suspended during the sterilization hours from 8 pm to 6 am until March 29.

‘We would like to inform you that public parking fees in #Dubai will be free during the sterilisation period within the “National Sterilisation Program”, from 8:00 pm until 6:00 am the next day”, RTA tweeted.

During the National Sterilisation Program, all public places, government departments and the streets across the country, will be sterilized. It will start form March 26 8 pm and will end on Sunday, March 29 at 6 am.