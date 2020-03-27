Covid-19: UAE police makes important issuance

UAE has earlier announced a a nationwide cleaning and sterilization drive throughout the country. The programme is aimed at disinfecting public transport and public facilities.

In order for the smooth functioning of this programme UAE has announced a suspension of public transport services in the country. And the UAE government has urged all residents to stay at home.

The cleaning campaign will be conducted as per the following timetable:

– From 8pm on March 26, 2020 (Thursday) till 6am on March 27, 2020 (Friday)

– From 8pm on March 27, 2020 (Friday) till 6am on March 28, 2020 (Saturday)

– From 8pm on March 28, 2020 (Saturday) till 6am on March 29, 2020 (Sunday)

Employees in the following vital sectors will be allowed to move:

Energy, telecommunications, health, education, security, law enforcement, military, postal service, shipping and logistics, medicines, water, food, civil aviation, airports, passports, banking and financial services, government media and the service sectors, including petrol stations and construction.

The workers’ personal or work identity will be checked and verified.