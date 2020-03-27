”Humanity Personified”: Senior leader of opposition party praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu has come forward praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The former ally of BJP has praised the union government over the relief package announced to combat the unprecedented situation of 21-day lockdown to tackle the rising coronavirus cases.

“Support to low wage earners in organised sector and senior citizens are right steps towards protecting them from the ill-effects of COVID-19 lockdown. Efforts to ensure that no Indian goes to bed on empty stomach is proof that your government is humanity personified,”Naidu said in a letter written to Prime Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu further called for the Prime Minister’s attention to another sector that works as the backbone of the Indian economy – micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) – suggesting a financial package to stimulate the economy.