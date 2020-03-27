Internet shutdown in India for 10 days ? : Here’s the truth behind the viral Whatsapp message

Total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 649, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.PM Modi announced countrywide 21days lockdown amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.But some netizens took to social networking sites and claimed that internet would also be closed for 10 days. Soon after the first tweet of internet ban, people started sharing the message and even took a swipe at it, asking PM Modi if the news is true!

Though the news making the rounds on the social media that internet is being closed for 10 days — starting 12 midnight — there has been no official confirmation made by any government official at any forum. So, the rumour of the internet being pulled down by the Government of India is fake, and it has been circulated for fun.

Idk how true is this but I just recieved a pic on WhatsApp saying there will be internet shut down for a week ?

Modi ji what's this behaviour — Neal Caffrey (@notyourguy46) March 26, 2020

@sudhirchaudhary

Good evening sir!!

Is it true that internet service will shut down from 12 am

Sorry to disturb you

Your Early reply will be appreciated — Tushar sachdeva (@Tushar73196877) March 26, 2020

???? ?????? ?? ??? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ??? ??, ?? ?? ??? 12 ??? ?? ??? ??????? ??? ???? ???? ?? ?

?? ?? ??? ???? ???????? ????? ?????? ? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ? — ??????? ???? ???…Voice Of Bhilisthaan… (@bhilashokadd) March 26, 2020

The report is false and the internet will keep functioning as it was doing earlier.