Satish Gujral, Padma Vibhushan awardee artist, no more

Satish Gujral, one of India’s best known artists and architects, has died in his Delhi home, his family said on Friday. He was 94.

Gujral, who was renowned for his versatility across different mediums, died on Thursday night of old age reasons.

He was the brother of former prime minister I K Gujral and is survived by his wife Kiran, daughters Alpana and Raseel and son Mohit.

The noted painter and architect passed away peacefully at 10.30 last night in his home. He died of old age, the artist’s nephew and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral told PTI.

Gujral, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, was an architect, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist.

His artworks were heavily inspired by the turbulence of his early years, including the illness that impaired his hearing as a child and the Partition of the subcontinent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the artist, who was born in 1925 in Jhelum in pre-Partition west Punjab and not just witnessed the division of the country but also helped several refugees cross the border safely.

“Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

He said Gujral’s intellectual thirst took him far and wide, yet he remained attached to his roots.

“Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti,” the prime minister added.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the nation would always remember Gujral’s contributions in the field of art and culture.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote.