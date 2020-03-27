Union HRD ministry announced its decision on medical entrance examination (NEET)

The union government has announced its decision on the medical entrance examination -National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-. The Union HRD Ministry announced the decision on Friday.

The HRD ministry decided to postpone the NEET examination. National Testing Agency (NTA) of HRD ministry postponed the examination due to the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak and also as pending board exams for a few subjects.

“In view of hardships faced by both parents and students in view of the COVID-19 epidemic, the NEET exam scheduled on May 3 has been postponed, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi said. “We are hopeful that we would get back to normal situation relatively soon but for now various concerned ministries and examination boards are examining the scenario to evaluate situation that might necessitate any changes in schedule”, he added.

“As of now, the examination is proposed to be held in last week of May. Exact dates will be announced later after assessing the situation,” Joshi said.