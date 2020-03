Actress Shilpa Shetty cleans up garden during lockdown,video goes viral : Watch Here

On Friday, Actress Shilpa Shetty posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen cleaning her garden area.

“This is a workout guys. Maid nahi ayi hai… garden ho… ghar ho… safai karo. Isse better work-out nahi ho sakta. Aur self isolation mein occupation bhi mil jaata hai. …Yeh ho gaya aaj ka cardio,” Shilpa said in the video.

Not only this, she also took out a moment to appreciate the efforts of house helpers.

“Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these.