Alert: Armed Forces in UAE issues advisory for residents

Armed Forces in UAE has issued an advisory for the residents. The armed forces informed that military exercises will be carried out in Jebel Ali and Shamkha areas early morning on Friday. The exercises will begin at 4 am and will continue for two days. The armed forces urged residents to not to take photos and go near the training location.

The exercise is named “Ta’awon Al Haq 12”.The military exercise was announced by the UAE Armed Forces in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Interior.

Authorities have warned the public, especially the residents of Al Shamkhah, Jebel Ali and neighbouring areas, to expect loud noises during the exercise, which will include the movement of helicopters, armoured personnel carriers, ambulances, vehicles of police and civil defence units, stressing the need to prohibit spectators and photographers to ensure everyone’s safety.

“The training will improve the security and stability of the society. All citizens and residents living in the area are requested not to approach the training location or take photos of the military exercises.”