Bolsanaro cares for economy than Brazilians Life,” Sorry no closure”

In an unabashed exposure, Brazil’s extreme right-winger President Jair Bolsenaro made it explicitly clear he will not permit a lock-down just for the life of a ‘few Brazilians’. In his statement drawing an analogy that car factories are not be blamed and closed for the many road accidents which occur daily, Bolsenaro said ‘that death is just a flip side of life’ and the nation’s economy should not be put at risk just for a ‘Coronavirus’

Bolsonaro agreed that in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s economic powerhouse, the death toll seemed “too large.” Sao Paulo has the most cases and deaths so far of coronavirus in Brazil, at 1,223 cases and 68 deaths.”We need to look at what is happening there, this cannot be a numbers game to favor political interests,” Bolsonaro said.

Earlier on Friday, Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a former Bolsonaro ally who many expect to be a rival in the 2022 presidential election, accused Bolsonaro of promoting “disinformation” by launching a TV ad campaign criticizing the restrictions, featuring the slogan “#BrazilCannotStop.”Many Governors of Brazilian states had publicly criticized President’s handling of the Covid crisis.