Coronavirus : Chinese medical experts arrive in Pakistan to control COVID19 spread

The novel coronavirus which originated in the central China city of Wuhan towards the end of December 2019 has spread to all continents excluding Antarctica. The COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the mysterious contagion has so far killed thousands of people and infected tens of thousands of others across the globe.

A team of Chinese doctors arrive in Pakistan today to help the country contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Radio Pakistan, the visiting doctors will review Pakistan’s measures against the coronavirus and provide the country technical assistance to prevent the spread of the virus.

The virus has killed nine people in Pakistan and over 12,000 people are under treatment in the hospitals across the country.

China, the first country-hit by coronavirus, has successfully brought the virus under control in recent days. On Friday, the Chinese health officials had announced 55 news cases in the country and 54 of them were foreign cases.

China is already helping Pakistan with equipment, testing kits and face masks. The second shipment of equipment, announced by Alibaba Group’s co-founder Jack Ma had arrived in Pakistan Friday morning.