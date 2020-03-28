Coronavirus : Indian Scientists shares first microscopic image of COVID-19 virus ; see pics

Indian scientists have revealed a microscopy image of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease, which claimed over 21,000 lives globally. As per the reports of ANI, scientists took the throat swab sample from first laboratory-confirmed COVID19 case in India, reported on Jan 30 in Kerala. The findings were published in the latest edition of Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

If reports are to be believed, scientists have confirmed that the viral strain has similarities with the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and the Severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARSr-CoV)- the two species of the coronavirus which had an outbreak in the world.

A few days back, a group of scientists had warned that the country may see up to 13 lakh cases by mid-May if the numbers keep growing like this. “When there is no approved vaccine or drug for treating COVID-19, entering phase 2 or phase 3 of escalation will have devastating consequences on the already overstretched healthcare system of India,” the scientists said.