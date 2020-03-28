Coronavirus : Record COVID19 deaths in one day, death toll crosses 9,000 in Italy

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Italy reached 86,498 on Friday, exceeding the total figure registered in China, according to data by the Civil Protection Department coordinating the national emergency response.

The pandemic also claimed 969 lives, a new single-day record high in fatalities registered here since the outbreak hit the country”s northern regions on February 21, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll grew to 9,134, with 50 fatalities occurred on Thursday and not yet included in the total figure, national commissioner for the emergency Domenico Arcuri explained at a daily press conference.

In unveiling the new statistics, Arcuri took the place of extraordinary commissioner and Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli, who was under home confinement for the second day in a row due to fever (but negative for coronavirus).

According to the data, 589 new cured people were registered on a daily basis, bringing total recoveries to 10,950.

With 4,401 people tested positive on Friday, the number of active coronavirus infections grew to 66,414. “About 6 percent of the total, or 3,732 patients, are currently in intensive care,” Arcuri explained.

According to epidemiological data released by the National Health Institute (ISS) on Friday (and based on data up to Thursday), at least 6,414 health professionals were among those positive for the coronavirus so far.