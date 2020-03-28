Coronavirus : These medicines not to be sold without prescription, warns Government

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 800 as the Indian government unveiled a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus to help those hit by the 21-day lockdown. The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus cases has crossed 27,000.

According to latest govt order, Anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine will not be sold without a prescription. The order is an attempt to stop the misuse of the drug, believed to have properties to combat the novel coronavirus.

“Whereas, the Central Government is satisfied that the drug ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to pandemic COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate and restrict the sale and distribution of the drug ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ and preparation based thereon for preventing their misuse; Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 26B of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (23 of 1940), the Central Government hereby directs that sale by retail of any preparation containing the drug Hydroxychloroquine shall be in accordance with the conditions for sale of drugs specified in Schedule H1 to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945,” the notification said.