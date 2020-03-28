Coronavirus: UAE announces extension of sterilisation drive

The National Sterilisation Programme launched in UAE to contain the spread of coronaovirus has been extended. The extension was announced by Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior on Saturday.

The National Sterilisation Programme was extended up to April 5. The sterilisation programme, was to initially last until 6 am on Sunday. The sterilisation will be carried out daily from 8 pm until 6 am the following morning.The restrictions imposed on the movement of traffic will continue.

Extension of The National Disinfection Programme until April 5 across the #UAE . #StayHome pic.twitter.com/E2BrgIOVL2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 28, 2020

All public transport in the country including the Metro, was suspended for the smooth implementation of this programme.

All retail food outlets such as cooperative societies, supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open 24/7. The public will continue to have access to them even during the period of movement restrictions during the disinfection.