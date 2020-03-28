Coronavirus: UAE releases list of fines for violating precautionary measures

UAE government has issued the list of fines for violating the precautionary measures implemented by the government to contain the Covid-19. On Friday, the Attorney General of UAE, Counselor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 regarding violating regulations for spreading communicable diseases.

List of violations and penalties:

-Dh50,000 fine for not complying with instructions of home quarantine.

-Dh50,000 fine for patients who refuse the mandatory hospitalization or failing to take the prescribed medicines despite being alerted.

-Dh50,00 fine for violating administrative closure of public places like shopping centers, malls, outdoor markets, gyms, public swimming pools, cinemas, clubs, parks and restaurants dining customers.

-Dh500 fine for people caught visiting the public places.

-Dh10,000 fine for organizing social gatherings, meetings and public celebrations.

-Dh5,000 fine for people attending the social gatherings and public celebrations.

-Dh5,000 fine for not conducting a medical test upon request.

-Dh2,000 fine for violating precautionary measures set by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention by people coming from nations affected by communicable diseases.

-Dh3,000 fine for failure to observe health measures regarding regulation of roads, markets and other public places exempted from temporary closure.

-Dh3,000 for failure to dispose of clothes, luggage or any temporary structures proved to be contaminated and can’t be disinfected by the standard established methods.

-Dh1,000 fine for not wearing medical masks indoors.

-Dh1,000 fine for unnecessary visits to hospitals and other health facilities.

-Dh1,000 fine for allowing more than 3 persons in car.

-Dh1,000 fine for not maintaining social distancing while walking.

-Dh2,000 fine for leaving home with no important work or a genuine reason.

-Dh3,000 fine for violating provisions of the law when burying or transporting the body of a person who died from a communicable disease.

-Dh5,000 fine for drivers failing to maintain hygiene and following sterilization procedures in public transportation.

-Dh10,000 fine for failure to take precautionary measures by the crew on ships.