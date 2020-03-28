Coronavirus : US overtakes all countries in COVID19 positive cases

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 100,000 on Friday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker; almost 14,000 more than the next worst hit Italy (86,498). China (81,897) is in third place. The number of US death also continued to climb, to 1,581. New York state drove the surge with 527 fatalities (and 44,876 confirmed cases, also the most for any US state), bulk of which were accounted for by New York City, 366. Other states with high fatalities are Washington, New Jersey and California.

The United States had crossed 10,000 just over a week ago, on March 19. The exponential increase in the number of reported cases has raised fears that the world’s richest country could become the next epicenter of the pandemic, with a world aggregated total of 593,291; and 27,198 deaths.