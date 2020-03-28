Covid-19: Global agencies releases total number of coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases has reached 600,000 globally. As per international news agency AFP, there were 605,010 cases of infection with 27,982 deaths in 183 countries and territories.

The United States had 104,837 cases of which 1,711 were fatal. Italy had the highest number of deaths at 9,134 and a total of 86,498 cases. China, the epicenter of the outbreak, had 81,394 cases and 3,295 deaths.

Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 5,690 on Saturday, with 832 patients dying in the past 24 hours. This was announced by the health ministry of Spain.