Covid-19: UAE Ministry issues the most important reason for residents

Mar 28, 2020, 06:57 pm IST
Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has on Saturday issued a message for all residents amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry in a video shared on Twitter listed out the reasons for staying at home.

Till now 405 cases of confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in UAE.

The UAE had launched the #StayHome campaign last week to flatten the curve of the spreading coronavirus. The campaign is among the several initiatives the country has launched to combat the spread of Covid-19.

