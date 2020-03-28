Covid-19: UAE Ministry issues the most important reason for residents

Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has on Saturday issued a message for all residents amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry in a video shared on Twitter listed out the reasons for staying at home.
Till now 405 cases of confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in UAE.
Because we are all responsible for all#stayhome#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/TyKvgS5jLj
— ????? ????? ?????? ??????? ?????????? – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 28, 2020
The UAE had launched the #StayHome campaign last week to flatten the curve of the spreading coronavirus. The campaign is among the several initiatives the country has launched to combat the spread of Covid-19.
