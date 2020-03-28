‘Love in time of Corona’:If you want to avoid corona follow these before having sex

One of the most important question in everyone’s mind is that is it safe to have sex during corona.

If you feel that you have come in contact with someone infected with coronavirus, then it is better to abstain from having sex. The reason for this is that it may take 2 to 14 days for the symptoms of Covid 19 to be clearly visible.

Another reason for not having sex is that this infection spreads through body fluid. In this case, it can be spread by the semen of men or the vaginal fluid of women. The partner may be at risk of infection.

Even after treatment, you should keep away from having sex for the next two weeks.