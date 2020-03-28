Is south-Indian superstar under quarantine?: The actor comes with a clarification

South Indian superstar Kamal Hassan has come forward giving clarification to the news that he is under quarantine. Earlier it has been rumored that the actor is under quarantine. The news got widespread as the health department of Chennai city corporation has pasted a home quarantine sticker outside Kamal Hassan’s home.

A quarantine sticker was pasted at actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan’s Eldams Road residence in Chennai’s Alwarpet. The sticker states that the persons in the Eldams Road property need to be quarantined from March 10 until April 2. Later after an hour the sticker was removed by authorities.

“Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there.So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true”, said Kamal Hassan in a statement.

“As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too.I would again reemphasize all of us to undertake social distancing as a precautionary measure. I also request all news agencies to verify news before breaking it so that fake news does not get spread”, the actor added.

The Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation G Prakash said, “Our staff pasted a quarantine sticker at Kamal Hassan residence because Gautami has returned from Dubai recently and her passport has this address.”

Actor Gautami is Kamal Haasan’s former partner. The two were in a relationship until 2018.