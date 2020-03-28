Mob violence:Man lynched to death in Jharkhand

A 40-year-old Dalit man was mercilessly beaten to death by a violent mob in Saraiyahat, Dumka 313 km from the state capital of Ranchi.

The incident happened Thursday night when the mob circled Pramod Hazara 40, returning to his home and started questioning him for a silver ornament and cash of 4800 Rs from the house of Viram Mandal and Laxmi Mandal. Soon they started thrashing him stripped him naked as part of questioning and tied him with his own undergarment. Deep wounds were visible in the head and chest of the deceased,a pointer to the extent of brutality with which he was beaten.

Suspicion also looms in the case as the victims’ wife Kanchan Devi alleges premeditated murder, linking the death of her husband to an old controversy involving the prime players in the mob violence.SP Dumka YS Ramesh said that the case of mob lynching, the team has been formed to investigate the cases under the leadership of SDPO Animesh Naithani and station in-charge Sanjay Janak Murthy, soon legal action will be taken under the procedure.