RRR team releases surprise teaser on Ram Charan’s birthday: Watch it here

The makers of the multi-starrer big budget multi-lingual film ‘RRR’ has released a surprise teaser on Friday as a gift to Telugu superstar Ram Charan who celebrated birthday. The video has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing the lead roles in the film and ‘Baahubali’ maker SS Rajamouli is directing it. The new video released online has voice over by Jr NTR.

‘RRR’ stands for ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’. According to the makers, ‘RRR’ is a fictitious story that revolves around freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and many others are part of the cast.

SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the story of ‘RRR’. Rajamouli has penned the screenplay and dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra and Madhan Karky.