These superstars to act in Telugu remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Malayalam film released this year was one of the biggest hit in the industry. The film scripted and directed by Sachy had also received critical acclaim for its narration and treatment.

The acting of the lead actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menen had made the film work wonders at the Box Office. The film revolves around the egos of a Police Man played by Biju Menen and a Retired Soldier with political contacts, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Earlier it has been confirmed that the film will be remade in Tamil and Telugu. The remake rights were bagged by prominent producers. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of super hit film ‘Jersey’ and the line producer of recent blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’, has bagged the Telugu remake rights.

Now it is reported by Telugu media that Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati will play the lead roles in the Telugu version. Balakrishna will be playing the role essayed by Biju Menon and Rana will be reprising the part done by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ is also set to be remade in Tamil. S Kathiresan, who has produced acclaimed films like ‘Aadukalam’ and ‘Jigarthanda’ has acquired the rights. Buzz in social medias is that Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar might be playing the lead roles in the film.