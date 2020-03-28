Tribal girl gang-raped by elite youths in Jharkhand

A group of 10 mercilessly pounded on a 16-year-old tribal girl near Dumka,a forest area 313 km from the state capital of Jharkhand.

The girl along with her two friends was traveling in a scooty around 4 pm when two youngsters of the elite class, intercepted them and dragged the girl to a nearby bush and raped her. Eight others also joined in the shameless act. The main culprit, Vicky alias Prasenjit Hansda is identified by the victim, confirmed Dumka SP, YS Ramesh.

SP YS Ramesh said that though the victim cried for help when she was dragged to the bush forest, none of her friends tried to help her. Everyone abandoned the girl after the act fearing she had died, and she lay whole night in the forest, unattended in a state of unconsciousness. A rape case under section 323,376 and 6 POCSO Act Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was invoked against the accused. Search is on for the absconding friends of Vicky.