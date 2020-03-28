Video of doctor breaking down in tears wins the hearts of netizens: Watch it here

All most all people across the world are staying in their home as coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the world. But still there are people who are out and working for the people staying at home. In a difficult situation like coronavirus, doctors are doing the toughest job.

A heartbreaking emotional video from Saudi Arabia has surfaced online in which a doctor comes after a long time at home but could not hug his own son due to the pandemic.

A Saudi doctor returns home from the hospital, tells his son to keep his distance, then breaks down from the strain. pic.twitter.com/0ER9rYktdT — Mike (@Doranimated) March 26, 2020

The video shows the doctor’s child rushing to hug his father who was wearing the medical uniform. But he immediately takes a step and breaks down in front of his son.

“A Saudi doctor returns home from the hospital, tells his son to keep his distance, then breaks down from the strain, reads the caption of the video.