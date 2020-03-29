Nikah during quarantine :Case charged against Muslim league leader and Son

Chavyur Police charged a case today against Women’s league leader’s son Adv. Noorbina Rasheed for breaching the lock-down and arranging nikah ceremony in which almost 50 people were reportedly gathered.

The police said the parents of both the bride and groom will also have to face legal consequences. The 50 which participated in the function are also included in the case. Noorbina’s Son , Subin Rasheed was in quarantine after returning from the US on March 14. He participated at his sister’s nikah on March 21 breaching the quarantine.