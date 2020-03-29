8 People killed as medical evacuation plane crashes: Video

At least eight people killed as the medical evacuation plane they boarded crashed during the takeoff. The tragic incident took place in Manila, the capital city of Philippines on Sunday.

The plane was going to Haneda in Japan, from Manila. The Lion Air plane was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew, a patient and a companion.

WATCH: Aircraft carrying eight people catches fire near Ninoy Aquino International Airport | Courtesy: Jela Jels on Facebook pic.twitter.com/o3JfF70sp7 — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) March 29, 2020

Video footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the night sky as fire crews doused the fuselage with foam.