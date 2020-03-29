DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

8 People killed as medical evacuation plane crashes: Video

Mar 29, 2020, 08:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

At least eight people killed as the medical evacuation plane they boarded crashed during the takeoff. The tragic incident took place in Manila, the capital city of Philippines on Sunday.

The plane was going to Haneda in Japan, from Manila. The Lion Air plane was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew, a patient and a companion.

Video footage showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the night sky as fire crews doused the fuselage with foam.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close