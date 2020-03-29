Coronavirus: Oman makes important announcement

As a part of preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country Oman government has announced new decisions. Sultanate of Oman has announced that all international and domestic flights at all airports across the Sultanate will begin at 12 noon on Sunday.

The decision excludes trips to Musandam Governorate, air cargo flights and flights with Omanis returning to the Sultanate.

The national air carrier Oman Airways has announced that From Sunday afternoon all international services will be suspended. But the domestic services to Musandam Governorate and to Muscat will continue.

The Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry has ordered to shut down the fish markets in three Governorates.

Till now 167 confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman. On Sunday 15 cases were reported.