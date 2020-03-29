Coronavirus: Paramilitary forces reports first Covid-19 cases

Paramilitary forces in India has reported first cases of Covid-19. As per reports, a officer of Border Security Force(BSF) and a jawan of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The 57-year-old BSF officer is posted at the forces’ officers training academy in Tekanpur area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The officer is suspected to have been infected from his wife who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

The officer has been admitted to a local hospital.Around 50 BSF personnel who came in contact with him have been sent to quarantine.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable who has tested positive for coronavirus is posted at the Mumbai international airport. The jawan has been admitted to a local hospital. He might have got infected during his duty at the busy airport in the western metropolis, they said.