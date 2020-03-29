Coronavirus: The complete list of fines for violating precautionary measures in UAE released

UAE has having a serious fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE government has imposed strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. UAE has also come with strict fines against those who violate the precautionary measures in the country.

The Attorney General, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi issued resolution No. (38) for the year 2020 following the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2020 regarding implementation of regulations for spreading communicable diseases.

The resolution lists 15 penalties ranging from Dh500 to Dh50,000 for violating precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the resolution, the penalties would double if a person repeats the violation. And if caught committing the violation for the third time, the offender would be referred to the federal public prosecution.

List of violations and penalties:

> Dh50,000 fine for not complying with instructions of home quarantine.

> Dh50,000 fine for patients who refuse the mandatory hospitalization or failing to take the prescribed medicines despite being alerted.

> Dh50,000 fine for violating administrative closure of public places like shopping centers, malls, outdoor markets, gyms, public swimming pools, cinemas, clubs, parks and restaurants dining customers. And Dh500 fine for people caught visiting these public places.

> Dh10,000 fine for organizing social gatherings, meetings and public celebrations. And a Dh5,000 fine for people attending the social gatherings and events.

Dh5,000 fine for not conducting a medical test upon request.



> Dh2,000 fine for violating precautionary measures set by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention by people coming from nations affected by communicable diseases.

> Dh3,000 fine for failure to observe health measures regarding regulation of roads, markets and other public places exempted from temporary closure.

Dh3,000 for failure to dispose of clothes, luggage or any temporary structures proved to be contaminated and can’t be disinfected by the standard established methods.



> Dh1,000 fine for unnecessary visits to hospitals and other health facilities.

> Dh1,000 fine for allowing more than 3 persons in car.

> Dh1,000 fine for not wearing medical masks indoors and failure to maintain social distancing by persons suffering from chronic disease or having symptoms of flu and cold.

> Dh2,000 fine for leaving home with no important work or a genuine reason.

> Dh3,000 fine for violating provisions of the law when burying or transporting the body of a person who died from a communicable disease.

> Dh5,000 fine for drivers failing to maintain hygiene and following sterilization procedures in public transportation.

> Dh10,000 fine for failure to take precautionary measures failure for the crew of ships from the captain or shipping agent, as the case may be.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the UAE has reached 468 , with 55 recoveries and two deaths .