Covid-19: Indian ambassador issues a message to all Indian expats in UAE

Pawan Kapoor, the Indian ambassador to UAE has issued a message to all Indian residing in UAE. The Indian envoy has asked all Indian expats to follow the directives and instructions given by UAE government.He took to the social media handles of Indian Embassy to share his message.

“To combat and to limit the spread of coronavirus and to protect yourself and your near and loved ones, I strongly urge all members of the India community to adhere to and abide by all the advisories issued by the UAE authorities,” Kapoor said in a video message .

“I once again urge you all to stay home and stay safe and only go out only if it is absolutely essential.”

“The embassy of India has also issued an advisory on passports and attestation services. In these times, I urge the Indian community to follow this advisory and only approach the Indian embassy and its outsourced centers in cases of emergencies. Anything that can wait longer, should wait”, said Kapoor.

Indian passport services at all centers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates have been suspended. Emergency cases can be brought to the notice of the consulate via an email to passport.dubai@mea.gov.in with documents explaining the emergency. Emergency applications to Indian Embassy can be forwarded to cons.abudhabi@mea.gov.in.