Covid- 19: Interior Ministry of Kuwait makes important announcement on curfew

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry in Kuwait has issued an important announcement. The ministry informed that Wednesday will be last day for accepting the recently issued cards for moving during curfew time for eligible people. The ministry will will use a digital bar code system to eligible people.

The bar code will be sent to mobile phones of the eligible people to use during the curfew time as of Thursday. The move aims to stop rigging and misuse of the permits.

Kuwait government imposed a curfew on On March 21., Anyone caught breaching the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined Kuwait Dinar 10,000 in pursuant to Civil Defense Law.