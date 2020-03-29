Covid-19: UAE extended suspension of these activities

As a move to contain the spread of deadly Covid-19 in the emirate, Sharjah has extended suspension of some activities. The decision was announced on Sunday by Sharjah Executive Council.

The suspension on all social and sporting events and celebrations in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities were extended. The extension is up to end of April.

The decision was taken in line with the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The provisions of the decision shall be implemented as of 1st April 2020, and up until the end of April 2020, and extendable if needed.