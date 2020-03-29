Duryodhana of Mahabharata has a message to all Indians

The national broadcaster of India, Doordarshan has started re-telecasting the classic TV serials like Ramayana and Mahabharat again as the country is going through a nationwide lockdown. Now Puneet Issar who played the role of Duryodhana has come with some advice for fellow Indians.

The Bollywood actor has urged to all to maintain social distancing. “We have relieved all our house staff, no one comes inside the house, and no one goes out”, he said.

Issar has also said how his family members have divided the work amongst themselves .He also highlights a positive aspect regarding the current situation, saying that the family is having their three meals together.