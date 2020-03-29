‘Naagin’ actress Mouni Roy rises heat in backless gown: See pics

Celebrities and stars are busy in sharing their videos and photos on social media as the country is going through a nationwide lockdown. Adding the long queue is TV actress Mouni Roy. The Naagin actress has turned the temperature on social media high by sharing her photos in a blue backless gown.

Mouni Roy is best known for playing Krishna Tulsi in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ i, Sati in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ and Shivanya/Shivangi in ‘Naagin’ .

She was a finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. She is a trained Kathak dancer.

In 2018, she made her film debut opposite Akshay Kumar with the sports biopic Gold. Roy starred alongside John Abraham in Robbie Grewal’s espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter.

Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahm?stra: Part One of Three, alongside with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna .

She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label .