Nation stumbles over migrant workers exodus,North Eastern states scramble to tackle the crisis

The returning migrant workers from states of UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, and W.Bengal had created a Multi-point humanitarian crisis in India. The 21-day lockdown with a bunch of unattended issues is posing a challenge which if not addressed effectively could act like an avalanche of catastrophe to the nation. There is no clarity on the level of spread of the coronavirus in this flowing masses to distant states.

The floating migrant worker population of India was filmed hitting the highways with their families taking children on to their shoulders-walking long miles to their home ground as the public transport facilities are stopped. The PM on Saturday’s address urged States to utilize State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide food and shelter to the returning migrants.

The state of Kerala hosting a considerable population of migrant workers by proportion had successfully retained the majority of them in labor camps. In a telephonic conference, Minister for Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar assured Mahua Moitra, MP from Krishna Nagar, W. Bengal that Kerala will prioritize the needs and welfare of migrant labors in the camps.