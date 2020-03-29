Now a digital platform for LGBTQ. Know what it is

The British Council has come up with its 6th edition of Five Films for Freedom. The online global project is the widest-reaching digital celebration of LGBT-themed films in the world, bringing stories from the LGBTIQ+ community and underlining their rights.This comes as a collaboration of the British Council and BFI Flare: London LGBTQ+ Film Festival, and will feature five short films from the BFI Flare programme. They can be viewed on British Council’s global digital platforms without any cost. Anybody can watch five films and also spread the word by using the hashtag #FiveFilmsForFreedom.

The platform provides space to watch films from the communities and even share with members from the community scattered across the country who are bereft of equal rights.

Apart from this, an online panel discussion will also be organised on March 29. Titled Voices from the Margins – Building Resilient LGBTQIA+ Communities in India, it will feature three activists– Anish Gawande (writer, translator, Director of the Dara Shikoh Fellowship and the co-founder of The Pink List), Maya Sharma (social activist and author) and Rachna Mudraboyina (a transgender activist based in Hyderabad). They will collectively examine and discuss the present LGBTQ+ community situation in the country.

Rafiul Alom Rahman, the founder/director of The Queer Muslim Project (an initiative working to address challenges the community) will be moderating the session. One can watch the discussion on the British Council Facebook page from 6-7pm.