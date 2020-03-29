These great cricketers had never become the captain of Indian team

Many players had become the captain of Indian cricket team. The team India has made great achievements under the captaincy of these players. Till now Team India had 33 captains for Test cricket and 24 for One Day Internationals.

But there are also so many players who with their talents has made wonders in the grounds but never captained the Indian cricket team. Here are three Indian players who were renowned for their performance but never become the Indian skipper.

1. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, the great all-rounder is known as a big-match player. He was man of the series in both World T20 2007 and World Cup 2011.But despite his achievements, Yuvraj was never given the opportunity to lead Indian team.

2.VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman was a trusted lieutenant to captains Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble but never got the chance to lead the team himself.

3. Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan was one of the best fast bowlers the county has ever produced. But during his illustratious carrer he never wore the cap of Indian captain.