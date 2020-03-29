DH Latest NewsDiseases & RemediesKeralaIndiaNEWSHealth

Vikar and nuns arrested in Kerala for conducting mass inside Seminary

Mar 29, 2020, 01:43 pm IST
As Kerala struggles to keep the virus from entering the Stage 3 of community spread,a group performing Sunday prayer ritual at 8 AM  inside a seminary at Mananthavadi, Idukki district.

Missionaries of faith minor Seminary Vikar Fr.Tom Joseph his assistant Fr. Prince and 3 nuns along with brothers were arrested by Mananthavadi Police inspector Abdul Kareem and Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar. They were charged with Epidemic disease ordinance 2020 along with breach of Nation-wide lockdown and curfew.

