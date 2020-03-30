Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks stunning in her latest photoshoot during lockdown : See Pics

Taking to Instagram, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa shared throwback pictures posing on a lounger near a poolside. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a halter-neck multi-colour monokini.

Flaunting her perfectly toned body and being sun-kissed, she looks hot and sexy as she strikes a sensuous pose. For the glam, she opted for kohled-up eyes and a dash of lipstick. She accessorised her look with a golden locket and her wet messy hair will make you go weak in the knees. Sharing the post, she wrote, “When I Used To Go For A Swim #waterbaby …. #throwback …. Abhi main Har Waqt Ghar Pe Hun… Aaplog bhi Rahiye Please… #lockdown #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe.” (sic